BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A new recycling company in Steuben County hopes to lower the amount of hazardous and recyclable items going to local landfills, specializing in windmill blades and solar panels.

The Steuben County Industrial Development Agency said that Momentum of Western New York, LLC is a new company formed in 2022 designed to undertake the separation of waste materials from recyclable materials. The company will focus on recycling windmill blades and eventually solar panels, taking over from T&R Environmental.

Momentum—which is a spinoff company of T&R, and owned by the same person—will be located behind the new Amazon warehouse in Bath, and is expected to add 12 jobs to the area. The construction of the new facility will cost $3.3 million, and the company is expected to save almost $320,000 in tax exemptions and benefits.

According to the IDA agenda from the July 28, 2022 meeting, no hazardous waste will be accepted at the facility. Permitted wastes to be separated will include non-hazardous liquids, sludges, soils, solids, and non-hazardous absorbents.