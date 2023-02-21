ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The strong winds and rain tore a roof off a local business in Elmira, bringing down several power lines along the way Tuesday afternoon.

As a brief storm tore through the Southern Tier on February 21, 2023, part of the roof on Sammy’s Quick Stop on Walnut Street was torn off by the high winds. Footage from the scene showed a piece of the roof laying in the parking lot, bringing down power lines hooked to the store, as well.

The extent of the outage and damage is unknown at this time. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

According to NYSEG’s outage map, hundreds of other customers were also left without power during the storm in Big Flats, Corning, and Catlin.