CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — The 41st Annual Guthrie Wineglass Marathon is approaching and event organizers have shared the 2022 course map.

On October 2, 2022, 26.2 miles of state, county, town, village, and city roads will be closed or experience traffic control for the marathon and half marathon. The Guthrie Wineglass Marathon will start at 8:15 a.m. in Bath and the Wegmans Wineglass Half Marathon will start at 7:45 a.m. in Campbell.

The full list of roads affected and a guide for parking is below:

CRITICAL INTERSECTIONS

Drivers are urged to exercise extreme caution and avoid travel at the following critical intersections from 7:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 2rd:

· State Route 54 and County Route 113/Mt. Washington Rd. in the Town of Bath (8–8:45 a.m.)

· State Route 226 and State Route 415/Main St. in the Village of Savona (8:45–11 a.m.)

· State Route 415/Victory Highway between Meads Creek Rd. and Craig Park Rd. in the Town of Erwin and Village of Painted Post

· Interstate 86 – Exit 43 (Painted Post West Exit and on-ramp to I86 eastbound) will be closed from 8:15 a.m.–1:30 p.m. for the safety of the runners. Drivers must use Exit 44 and Exit 42 for all interstate entrances and exits

· W. Pulteney St. and W. William St. in the City of Corning

Savona Detour: State Route 226 will be closed at the intersection with State Route 415, just north of the I-86 Exit 40 in Savona. No traffic will be allowed to turn onto SR 415 or to proceed north on SR 226. All traffic will be detoured back onto I-86 where it will proceed to the next exit. Vehicles intending to travel west on SR 415 will go to Exit 39, and then proceed to SR 415. Vehicles intending to travel east on SR 415 or north on SR 226 will go to Exit 41 and proceed to SR 415. This detour will be in effect from 8:30 a.m. through 11 a.m.

CR 125 will be closed to eastbound vehicular traffic from CR 333/Main St. in Campbell to State Route 415

Savona from 7am–12pm.

ROADS CLOSED

The following roads will be closed for a portion of the event:

Town of Bath

State Route 54 – all traffic will be stopped at 8:00 a.m. for a period of 5–10 minutes at the County Route 113 (Mt. Washington Road) intersection at the beginning of the race to allow all runners to enter the course and turn south on State Route 54 towards Village of Bath

County Route 113/Mt. Washington Road at Spur Rd. – will be closed from 6 a.m. until approximately 9 a.m.

Rumsey Street Extension – will be closed from May St. to County Route 113 from 6 a.m. until approximately 8:30 a.m.

East Morris St./Rt. 415 from Roosevelt Ave. to the intersection of Rt. 11 will be Alternating one-way from 8:00 – 9:30 AM

Town of Campbell

· County Route 125 – all traffic will be stopped at 7 a.m. for a period of approximately one hour at 0.2 miles west of Campbell-Savona High School. The alternate route between Campbell and Savona will be Wood Bridge and Savona Campbell Back Rd.

· County Route 125/Tannery Rd. will be closed from the Campbell-Savona High School to County Route 333/Main St. (6–8 a.m.)

· County Route 125/SR415 will be closed to eastbound traffic to accommodate runners in the roadway from County Route 333/Main St. to Curtis Hollow Rd., Curtis Hollow Rd. from Tannery Rd. to Curtis-Coopers Rd. and Curtis-Coopers Rd. from Curtis Hollow Rd. to Victory Highway at Robert Dann Dr.

City of Corning

Saturday, October 1 – October 2, 2022

Pine St. (Burmese to Market) 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm

Walnut to Cedar St. 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm

Sunday, October 2, 2022

Tioga Ave. (Cedar to Columbia) 4:45 am to 7:45 am

Aurene Lane (Walnut to Tarantelli) 3:30 am to 5:00 pm

Aurene Lane to Tioga Ave. 3:30 am to 5:00 pm

Market St. (Wall to Bridge) 3:30 am to 5:00 pm

Walnut Street (Aurene to Burmese) 3:30 am to 5:00 pm

West William St. (Wallace to Bridge) 8:00 am to 3:30 pm

West William St. (Pulteney to Dunbar) 8:00 am to 3:30 pm

Bridge St. & South Bridge Street

Pulteney to Wegman’s south entrance) 4:15 am to 5:30 pm

Northbound Lane of Bridge St.

Denison to Wegman’s south entrance) 4:15 am to 5:30 pm

Cedar (Tioga to Burmese) 7:00 am to 5:30 pm

Park Lane 8:00 am to 3:30 pm

East William St. (Ferris to Bridge) 8:00 am to 3:30 pm

Riverside Drive (Ferris to Bridge) 8:00 am to 3:30 pm

Reynolds Ave. (Wardell to Buffalo) 8:00 am to 3:30 pm

Buffalo St. (Reynolds Ave to Townsend) 8:00 am to 3:30 pm

Townsend Ave (Freeman St. to Onondaga) 8:00 am to 3:30 pm

Onondaga St. (Townsend to Cutler) 8:00 am to 3:30 pm

Cutler Ave (Onondaga to W Pulteney) 8:00 am to 3:30 pm

Dunbar St (W William to Hillvue Ave) 8:00 am to 3:30 pm

Hillvue Ave (Dunbar to Wallace) 8:00 am to 3:30 pm

Wallace St (Hillvue to W William) 8:00 am to 3:30 pm

Chestnut St. (Aurene to Burmese) 3:30 am to 5:00 pm

Centerway Parking Garage access is from Tioga Ave only.

NO access from Walnut St. (that entrance & exit are closed)

TOWN OF ERWIN

Eastbound lane on SR 415/Victory Highway closed from Robert Dann Drive to Meads Creek Rd. 7am–2pm. Westbound lane open for vehicle traffic.

No exiting or entering SR415/Victory Highway from or to Robert Dann Drive from 7am–2pm

ROADS IN USE FOR MARATHON COURSE

The following roads will experience delays due to runner traffic for a portion of the event:

Town of Bath

State Route 54 from County Route 113/Mt. Washington Rd. to the Village of Bath line

State Route 415 from the Village of Bath line to the Village of Savona line

County Route 125 from the Village of Savona line to the Town of Campbell line

Village of Bath

State Route 54 (Geneva and the north end of Liberty Street) from Washington St. to the Village of Bath line

W. Washington St. from Liberty St. to Hubbell St.

Hubbell St. from W. Washington St. to W. Morris St.

W. Morris St. from Hubbell St. to W. Steuben St.

W. Steuben St. and E. Steuben St. (SR 415) to May St.

Village of Savona

Main St. from Robie St. to Maple Ave.

Town of Campbell

· County Route 125/Main St. (Campbell) from Town of Bath line to County Route 333

· County Route 333 from Main St. (Campbell) to Tannery Rd.

· Tannery Rd. from County Route 333 to County Route 4/Curtis Hollow Rd.

· County Route 4/ Curtis Hollow Rd. from Tannery Rd. to Curtis Coopers Rd.

· Curtis Coopers Rd. from County Route 4/Curtis Hollow Rd. to Smith Hill Rd.

· Smith Hill Rd. from Curtis Coopers Rd. to Main St. (Coopers)

· Main St. (Coopers) from Smith Hill Rd. to Victory Highway/State Route 415

Town of Erwin

· State Route 415/Victory Highway from Main St. (Coopers) to Village of Painted Post line

Village of Painted Post

· Victory Highway from Village of Painted Post line to Craig Park Rd.

· Craig Park Rd. from Victory Highway to W. High St.

· W. High St. from Maple Ave. to W. Chemung St.

· W. Chemung St. from W. High St. to Charles St.

· Charles St. from W. Chemung St. to W. High St.

· Painted Post Bike Trail from Craig Park to the City of Corning line

City of Corning

· Western Lane from Bike Trail to Cutler Ave.

· Cutler Ave. from Western Lane to Stimson St.

· Stimson St. from Cutler Ave. to Reynolds Ave.

· Reynolds Ave. from Stimson St. to Buffalo St.

· Buffalo St. from Reynolds Ave. to Townsend Ave.

· Townsend Ave. from Buffalo St. to Freeman St.

· Freeman St. to Onondaga

· Onondaga St. to Cutler

· Cutler Ave from Onondaga to W Pulteney

· W. Pulteney St. from Cutler Ave. to W. William St.

· W. William St. from W. Pulteney St. to Dunbar St

· Dunbar St. to Hillvue Ave

· Hillvue Ave at Dunbar to Wallace

· Wallace St from Hillvue Ave to W William

· W. William St. from Wallace St. to Bridge St.

· Bridge St. from W. William St. to W. Market St.

· Market St. from Bridge St. to Wall St.

PARKING RESTRICTIONS

The following areas will have restricted parking due to runner traffic for a portion of the event:

Village of Bath – NO PARKING ON:

(Effective 6am on Sunday, October 2)

· Both sides of Hubbell St. from W. Washington St. to W. Morris St.

· North side of W. Morris St. and W. Steuben St.

· Parking meters on both sides of W. Steuben St. between Howell St. and Pulteney Square West.

· Parking Meters on the North side of W. and E. Steuben Streets, from Exchange St. to Gansevoort St.

· Both sides of E. Steuben St. (State Route 415) from Gansevoort St. to the eastern Village Line

City of Corning – NO PARKING Effective Saturday, October 1 from 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm Sunday, October 2

· Market St. from Walnut to Cedar

· Pine St. from Market St. to Burmese

City of Corning – NO PARKING Sunday, October 2 from 8:00am – 3:30 pm ON:

Buffalo Street (from Reynolds Avenue to Freeman Street in the Village of

Riverside)

Freeman Street (from Buffalo Street in the Village of Riverside to Townsend

Avenue)

Townsend Avenue (from Freeman Street to Onondaga Street)

Onondaga Street (from Townsend Avenue to Cutler Avenue)

Cutler Avenue (from Onondaga to West Pulteney Street)

West William Street (from West Pulteney Street to Dunbar Street)

Dunbar Street (from West William St to Hillvue Avenue)

Hillvue Avenue (from Dunbar Street to Wallace Street)

Wallace Street (from Hillview Ave to West William Street)

West William Street (from Wallace Street to Bridge Street)

Bridge Street (West William to Wegmans south entrance)

Market St. from Bridge St. to Walnut St. from 2:30 am–5:30 pm Sunday, October 2

Market St. from Cedar St. to Wall St. from 2:30 am–5:30 pm Sunday, October 2

ALTERNATE ROUTES – VEHICLE TRAFFIC

To avoid significant delays and to maintain a safe course for runners, race officials and volunteers, vehicles are encouraged to use the following alternate routes:

· All travel between Bath and Corning areas – Use Interstate 86 and avoid State Route 415.

· To enter City of Corning – Take Interstate 86 to Exit 46 and use 414-S/Centerway to the downtown area; eastbound vehicles are strongly encouraged to avoid Exit 45/Riverside as significant delays are expected near the W. William St./W. Pulteney intersection at the city line.

· To enter the Village of Bath use Exit 38.

· Avoid Exit 39 from 8:30 to 9:15 am.

SPECTATOR VEHICLES – URGENT REMINDER

Spectators are asked to use good judgment when parking at designated areas along the course. Any parking or stopping on the shoulder and exit/entrance ramps of Interstate 86 is prohibited by state law and will be strictly enforced by the New York State Police.

In addition to the street closings listed above, the following roads will be closed for the 8AM Wineglass Storflex 5K starting at 8:00 am on Saturday, October 1:

