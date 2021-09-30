The Wineglass Marathon is boosting the local economy

CORNING, NY (WETM) – Fully booked hotels, restaurant reservations two weeks in advance, and numerous events- all as a result of the Wineglass Marathon in Corning.

This weekend, the annual Wineglass Marathon is coming back to Steuben County and local businesses are preparing for large crowds and a weekend of events.

“Currently, we are sold out for this weekend, fully booked, 177 guests,” Kristen Morseman, Sales Manager at Radisson Hotel Corning.

Restaurants in the area largely benefit from the race as well.

“We’ve been getting calls for reservations for about two weeks now… Sales will be up probably 25% without a doubt,” said Joe Carey, Co-owner of Carey’s Brewhouse.

Corning Museum of Glass is hosting the expo for racers on the Friday and Saturday before the marathon.

“It’s just a great boost on the admissions, it’s a wonderful opportunity for the participants to come here and shop,” said Eric Meek, Manager of hot glass programs at Corning Museum of Glass.

Other businesses in Corning have also been planning events, especially for this race. Radisson is holding race-related events for their guests.

“We have our pasta dinner with the host hotel for all the runners to carb up before they run and then on Sunday after the race Grill 1-2-5 restaurant and Steuben Bar will be open we host the “wine down” party,” said Morseman.

After a virtual race last year, everyone is excited for the race to be back in town.

“We’re really excited to see a sold-out weekend for the marathon since everything was the way it was last year in 2020,” said Morseman.

“As a museum… to be able to share the things that we love about glass… it’s so exciting and it’s so wonderful to see it coming back after the pandemic,” said Meek.