WINK 106’s Ally Payne takes annual purse party fundraiser virtual

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – WINK 106’s Ally Payne is taking her annual purse party fundraiser for the Chemung County SPCA virtual this year.

Ally says this year’s event on Feb. 26 at 6:30 p.m. will allow more people to join in to support the SPAC and win a purse stuffed with thousands of dollars in prizes like massages, wine, psychic readings, etc.

“You never know how a virtual event is going to go, but this year I’ve received a lot of great feedback. A lot of people are signing up. I think people are just starved for some sort of socialization and so far so good, it’s working! I can’t wait to see how it actually turns out!”

People can submit free entries to win prizes, as well as increase their chances to win by buying extra entries with proceeds going to the Chemung County SPCA.

Listeners can join in on Facebook Live at 6:30 p.m. on the WINK 106 Facebook for a live happy hour with handbags.

Here are the prizes for this year’s event:

Purse # 1 Contents:

$100 Tanino’s Gift Card

Upstate Brewing $25 Gift Card, growler, and glass

$50 Liquor Factory Gift Card

Hesselson’s Yeti Tumbler

1/2 Case of Red Cat Cans

Wagner Vineyards Reisling and Chardonnay

Pure Romance Lip Sync and Skinny Dip marital aids

$20 Curly’s Chicken Gift Card

$30 Sabai Healing Massage GC and $25 Premier Auto Detailing Gift Card

Purse # 2 Contents:

$200 Captain Bills

$100 Horseheads Do It Center

Redcat Sweatshirt

Hesselson’s Yeti Tumbler

1/2 Case of Red Cat Cans

Wagner Vineyards Reisling and Chardonnay

Pure Romance Shower Gel

$20 Curly’s Chicken Gift Card

Purse # 3 Contents:

$200 Captain Bills

$100 Horseheads Do It Center

Redcat Sweatshirt

Hesselson’s Yeti Tumbler

1/2 Case of Red Cat Cans

Wagner Vineyards Reisling and Chardonnay

Pure Romance Shower Gel

$20 Curly’s Chicken Gift Card

Purse # 4 Contents:

$75 – Ageless Spa gift card

$25 – Ulta gift card

$25 – Minch Liquor gift card

Fox Run Chardonnay

JR Dill Cabernet Sauvignon

Chemung SPCA wine glasses

Pedicure Kit

Dr. Teals essential oil body lotion

Aloe infused plush socks

Calming Reed Diffuser

Under Eye Mask

3 day passes to Woofs Wags and Wiggles Doggy Day Care

Purse # 5 Contents:

$40 Sabai Healing Gift Card

$25 Premier Auto Detailing Gift Card

2 Bottles of Wagner Wine

1/2 Case of Red Cat Cans

Red Cat T shirt

Iron Flamingo Growler

Iron Flamingo Shirt

Iron Flamingo Coozie/Sunglasses/Magnet

1/2 Hour Psychic reading with David Fielding

To bid on an item for the event visit the WINK 106 website.

