Winning New York Lottery ticket sold in Chemung County

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A winning New York Lottery ticket was sold at Wegmans in Elmira.

The New York Lottery says a top-prize winning Take 5 Evening ticket was sold on Jan. 5, 2022, worth $14,397.50. The ticket was purchased at Wegmans on the Clemens Center Parkway in Elmira with the winning numbers 3-13-16-28-32.

Winning numbers were also drawn in Brooklyn and New York.

Take 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket must check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to determine if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawing.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.