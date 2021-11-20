Winning New York Lottery ticket sold in Chemung County

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Check your lottery tickets because someone in the Twin Tiers won a big jackpot overnight.

The New York Lottery today announced one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the November 19 Take 5 midday drawing. The winning numbers were 1-11-14-25-26.

The ticket, worth $10,662.50, was purchased at Speedway #09953, located at 606 S. Main Street in Horseheads.

According to the New York Lottery, a second winning ticket with the same numbers was sold in Brooklyn.

The jackpot prize will be divided equally among multiple jackpot winners. In some cases, the fixed prizes may be paid on a pari-mutuel basis and will be lower than these published amounts.

To win the Take 5 Jackpot, match the five numbers on your ticket to the winning five-number combination drawn.

The New York Lottery says there’s a 1 in 8.77 chance of winning a Take 5 prize, but a 1 in 575,757 chance of winning the jackpot.

A Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

Take 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket must check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to determine if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawing.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State’s toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.