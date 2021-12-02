Winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold in the Northern Tier

MILLERTON, Pa. (WETM) – A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for the Wednesday, December 1 drawing matched all five balls drawn, 20-22-24-31-41, to win $600,000 less withholding.

Dandy Mini Mart, 7320 State Route 328, Millerton, will earn a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date. Any prizes won on any Quick Cash game must be claimed within one year of the purchase date.

Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

More than 14,200 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.

How to play Cash 5 with Quick Cash: Players select five numbers from 1 to 43. Players may select their own numbers using a Cash 5 with Quick Cash playslip or opt for computer-selected quick picks. Players must match all five numbers drawn to win the Cash 5 jackpot. Players also win prizes for matching two, three or four winning numbers. Every $2 play includes the main Cash 5 game Evening Drawing numbers and one Quick Cash game. When any of your numbers match any winning number in the same Quick Cash game, win the prize shown for that game. Each Quick Cash game offers a chance to instantly win $2 or $6. The chances of winning a Quick Cash game are separate from the chances of winning the main Cash 5 game. The overall chances of winning in a Quick Cash game are 1 in 4.71. Chances of winning the Cash 5 jackpot prize are 1 in 962,598; the overall chances of winning any prize in the main Cash 5 game are about 1 in 10.5.