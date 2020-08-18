Winning TAKE-5 lottery ticket sold in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A winning Take 5 lottery ticket worth $29,651 was sold at the E-Z Food Mart on Broadway Street in Elmira, according to the New York Lottery.

A second ticket sold in the Bronx of equal value also won during the Aug. 17 drawing.

The winning numbers were 08-13-28-30-36

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. Drawings take place every evening at 11:21 p.m. Winning tickets at all prize levels may be cashed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

If you would like to claim this ticket, you will need to fill out a New York Lottery Claim form.