CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The All Saints Parish in Corning will be accepting clothing donations until the end of October for a clothing drive to benefit local organizations.

The All Saints Parish Works of Mercy Winter Clothes Drive will be taking place from Oct. 21 through Oct. 29. During this time, donations of new and gently used winter clothing for children, teens and adults will be accepted in the entry areas at Saint Mary’s Church in Corning at any time of day.

The clothing donations that are received will benefit Little Hawk Threads and Hawk Threads, a clothing collection for the Corning-Painted Post School District’s Pre-K through grade 12 students, as well as the Corning Salvation Army.

The All Saints Parish notes that Little Hawks is always in need of socks and underwear, as well as coats and snow pants of sizes 12 plus and boots sizes four through six.

If you would like guidance on what to donate to the clothing drive, an Amazon wish list can be found here.