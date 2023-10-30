ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A winter clothing giveaway drive will be taking place on the first weekend of November in Elmira to give winter clothing to those in need.

The Elmira Coat Drive Distribution, hosted by The Islamic Association of the Finger Lakes and LECOM Muslim Student Association, will be taking place on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. until noon in the parking lot at Weis Grocery Market in Elmira. This will be the third year for the giveaway.

During the event, children and adults can pick up a jacket, scarf or a pair of gloves for free. Those who show up are limited to one item per person. If you have any questions about the giveaway, you can reach out to events@ioflcenter.org. You can also view information about the event on Facebook.