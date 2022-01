Photo taken by WETM’s General Manager Tina Castano near her home in Newport Rhode Island

NEWPORT, R.I. (WETM) — Here are some photos of the winter storm taken by our General Manager, Tina Castano.

She’s currently at her home in Newport Rhode Island this weekend, where the winds are hurricane-like, with blowing snow and bitterly cold temperatures.

Even with all of that, her puppy is still outside enjoying some time in the snow.