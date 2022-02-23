Winter Storm Preparation as Spring Slowly Nears

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Ahead of the next potential winter weather event preparations are being made throughout the community.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is out on the road taking anti-icing measures in North Central Pennsylvania. Anti-icing trucks are pre-treating major roads in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties.

Anti-icing involves wetting the highway with salt brine before a storm’s arrival. The solution lowers the freezing point of water and slows or prevents ice from forming a bond with the pavement during the early stages of a storm.

But with the winter season coming to an end some of the seasonal supplies might have a more limited selection. Jim Scott, Owner of Southern Tier Hardware said, “I still have three or four styles of snow shovels left and I partnered with local suppliers to make sure I still have salt. The snow shovels we keep around year round but the salt and ice melting products, at this time of year you’re starting to run out of them.”

Although the seasonal average of snowfall at this point of the year is normally 26.3″ for Elmira and we are currently at 23.00″, some winter items such as salt or snow melt are flying off the shelves this season.

Joey Sullivan, Manager at Bulkhead Hardware said, “Last year we went through about 8-10 tons of rock salt for the entire winter. In the last 3 weeks have gone through 10 tons of rock salt.”

As springtime approaches the winter weather will eventually come to an end, but for now we are bracing for another potential snowfall event.