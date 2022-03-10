Winter Storm Watch issued for a majority of the Twin Tiers from Friday night until early Sunday
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts:
…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT…
- WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 inches or more are possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
- WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern Wayne and Wyoming counties. In New York, Chemung, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome and Delaware counties.
- WHEN…From late Friday night through late Saturday night.
- IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures start off in the 30s Friday night, but are then forecast to fall through the 20s during the day on Saturday.
…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT…
- WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 12 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
- WHERE…Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida and Cortland counties.
- WHEN…From Friday evening through late Saturday night.
- IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures are forecast to fall through the 20s during the day on Saturday.