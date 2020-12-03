Winter weather and why bridges and overpasses are particularly dangerous

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – With winter just a few short weeks away, temperatures are going to continue getting colder. Eventually, the 18 Storm Team will likely be discussing winter weather on a more consistent basis and all the trials and tribulations that come with that.

Something that always gets mentioned is that bridges and overpasses freeze more quickly than the rest of the roadways. It is difficult to avoid this particular part of our infrastructure, especially with as many creeks, rivers, and overpasses as there are in the Twin Tiers.

The reason that bridges and overpasses freeze before the rest of the roadways is a relatively simple one, they do not have ground beneath them. The surface of the Earth holds in heat and emits radiation at all times. The lack of that surface heating under bridges and overpasses is one reason that they freeze more quickly. Another reason is the air that is allowed to pass beneath them can cool them more quickly as well.

When driving on winter weather impacted roadways, give yourself extra time to get where you’re going and be particularly careful on bridges and overpasses. If you feel yourself start to slide, let off the accelerator and try to guide your vehicle straight, don’t press the brakes. This is also why you should always give plenty of space between you and the vehicle in front of you.