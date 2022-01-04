Winterfest returns to Wellsboro with or without snow

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – The annual Winterfest celebration is returning to Hills Creek State Park this month whether or not there is snow.

The free event will have activities for snowy, icy, or clear weather and runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on January 15 at 111 Spillway Road.

If there is enough snow, the traditional Winterfest tubing, sledding, and tobogganing will be on Beach Front Hill, plus snowshoeing, skiing, and ice-skating. Skates, skis, boots, poles, snowshoes and sleds will be available to rent during the day, but anyone with their own is encouraged to bring it.

There will also be free food, including hot dogs and hot chocolate around fire rings and barrels starting at 11 a.m.

The event also includes free bluebird nesting boxes, ice fishing demonstrations, birding walks, and an “Animals in Winter” display.

Weather conditions will be updated on the Step Outdoors Tioga PA Facebook page or at their website. More information is also available by calling the Hills Creek State Park Office at 570-724-4246.