Wires down after motor vehicle accident in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – First responders are blocking off roads in downtown Elmira after a motor vehicle accident.

The accident on East Church Street and Madison Ave. was reported around 11:10 a.m. in Elmira. Madison Ave is closed between East Church and Market Street.

Erway Ambulance, Elmira Police, and the Elmira Fire Department are on scene. Officials say power is still running through the lines and that power outages are not being reported. NYSEG arrived on the scene shortly before noon to assist with the down wires.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.