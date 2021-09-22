Wisner Market cancelled for Sept. 23

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Wisner Market has been cancelled for Thursday, September 23.

Jennifer Herrick of Elmira Downtown Development said it had to be cancelled due to weather.

However, guests have one last chance to go to the market; the final day of the season is next week, September 30.

In addition, the COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled to take place at the market have also been cancelled.

If you’re still looking to get the vaccine, the Chemung County Health Department will hold three other clinics next week.

Tuesday, September 28 3-5 p.m. East Side Market 760 East Water Street

Wednesday, September 29 5:30-7:30 p.m. Chemung County Health Department 103 Washington Street

Thursday, September 30 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Wisner Market 200 North Main Street



All three clinics will be offering all three vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson.