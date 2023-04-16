ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Downtown Development is asking for vendors to apply for spots at Wisner Market.

Wisner Market hosts food, art, craft, and produce vendors every Thursday during the summer. This market runs rain or shine from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in Wisner Park in Elmira. This year, the market’s first day will be on June 1 and the last day will be on September 7.

Wisner Market is run by Elmira Downtown Development and Cornell Cooperative Extension and has over 1,000 visitors every week. This will be the event’s 26th year.

Interested vendors can fill out this form.