Wisner Market opens on Thursday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Wisner Market will be opening for the 2020 season on June 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with new guidelines to keep the area safe and healthy.

SHOPPER INFORMATION:  There will be safety modifications to the market at this time. We ask for our visitors to:

·        All customers and vendors are required to wear a face mask or covering

·        If you are coming for lunch – please make sure you give yourself enough time regarding the capacity regulation

·        Please pay attention to all signage throughout the park

·        Be patient, we will be monitoring capacity, you may experience a wait prior to entering the market.

·        EDD will have installed hand washing stations. EDD will encourage customers to use them.

·        Enter/Exit from Gray Street only

·        Small, exact bills are encouraged if you will be paying with cash.  Some vendors accept credit cards

·        Please do not touch the vendor’s products. They will be happy to assist you.

·        Restrooms in park for vendors only at this time

·        There will be several Wisner Market Vendors to assist you

·        Please practice distancing yourself from those around you by at least 6 feet. Avoid shaking hands, hugging, and other skin-to-skin contact.

·        Picnic tables will not be available until further notice.

About our vendors:  They will be spaced out in an effort to practice social distancing and allow customers to feel comfortable during this time.  In addition, they have provided the organization with a COVID plan so please be patient with them.  

Wisner Market hours are set to run from 10:00 to 2 p.m. every Thursday until Sept. 24th

Current vendors include:

Farmers

  • Mann’s Country Garden
  • Martin’s Produce
  • Growen Foods
  • R&E Produce

Craft & Health Vendors

  • Bespoke Apothecary
  • Body Delights by Lizann
  • Bath Fitter
  • Cozy Corner
  • Drops of Hope

Restaurants

  • Hill Top Inn
  • Global Taco
  • CFJP Bistro
  • Central Hots
  • Los Panchos Restaurant
  • Sweet & Savory Treats
  • Peachey’s Amish Bakery
  • Finger Lakes Lemonade
  • J’S Gourmet Popcorn
  • Cold Rush Italian Ice
  • Kool Treats Ice Cream
  • Kurt’s Making Whoopie
  • Popcorn Truck Society

“We appreciate everyone’s patience, and we also ask for everyone’s continued patience and working with us and cooperation in making this a safe and accessible opportunity for people to enjoy this longstanding tradition in downtown Elmira.” Said Jennifer Herrick-McGonigal, director of Elmira Downtown Development, Inc.  “It is the market’s goal to support local restaurants, family farmers, artisans and our historic popcorn truck by giving them a viable outlet to sell directly to the consumer and to enrich the community by creating a safe, clean and fun venue.”

