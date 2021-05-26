Wisner Market returns to Elmira this week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Wisner Market will be returning to Elmira this Thursday, May 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Elmira Downtown Development, Inc. says they have been working closely with Chemung County Executive, Chemung County Health Department, and the City of Elmira to make the weekly market a safe and healthy place to shop, eat while supporting local small businesses.

“We are excited to be open for the season, and we also asking for everyone’s continued support and working with us to make the market a safe and accessible for people to enjoy this longstanding tradition in downtown Elmira.” Said Jennifer Herrick-McGonigal, director of Elmira Downtown Development, Inc. “It is the market’s goal to support local restaurants, family farmers, artisans and our historic popcorn truck by giving them a viable outlet to sell directly to the consumer and to enrich the community by creating a safe, clean and fun venue.”

Customers are asked to:

· If you are not vaccinated, please wear a mask.

· Hand washing station will be available to our visitors

· Please be mindful of 6 ft. distancing

· Small, exact bills are encouraged if you will be paying with cash.

· Please do not touch vendors product. They will be happy to assist you.

Vendors will be spaced out in an effort to practice social distancing and allow customers to feel comfortable during this time. In addition, they have provided the organization with a COVID plan.