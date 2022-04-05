ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Those looking to become vendors at this year’s Wisner Market in downtown Elmira can still apply, Elmira Downtown Development has announced.

EDD announced on April 4 that applications are still open for artisans, food vendors, and members of Community Arts of Elmira. The 2022 Wisner Market season will start on June 2 and run every Thursday until September 30.

The fees for participants are $25 per week for artisans, $50 per week for food vendors and food trucks, $15 per week for COmmunity Arts of Elmira members, and a one-time $35 registration fee for everyone.

Anyone looking to apply can find the application on Wisner Market’s website or by calling 607-734-0341.