Woman accused of setting fire to home now working to demolish it: Code Enforcement

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A Painted Post woman accused of setting fire to her home over a year ago is now working to get it torn down, according to Corning officials.

The City of Corning Code Enforcement told 18 News on February 17 that Ann Shelley, 58, has contacted and is working with local contractors to have her Watauga Avenue home torn down. This comes over a year after the house was deemed a complete loss in a December 2020 fire.

Almost a year later, in mid-December 2021 Corning Police arrested Shelley for arson for allegedly setting fire to the house herself. Police alleged that Shelley set fire to the house with “flammable liquid”, and that the fire also damaged a neighboring house and endangered nearly two-dozen first responders.

Equipment was seen parked outside the home on February 16, 2022, and Code Enforcement said demolition is expected to start soon. The office didn’t specify a date, but a neighbor told 18 News it could start as soon as next week.