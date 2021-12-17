Woman arrested for stealing over $400 of merchandise from Sayre Wal-Mart

ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — A North Carolina woman has been arrested after a September theft at the Sayre Wal-Mart where over $400 in merchandise was taken.

Rabecca Skinner, 36, was arrested on Dec. 12 for retail theft, after returning to the Wal-Mart in Sayre where she had previously taken over $400 worth of items back in September.

Wal-Mart Asset Protection had noticed Skinner, and a man she was with, acting suspiciously in the store on September 5, 2021. They had noticed Skinner remove a price tag off of an approximate $30 bow and place it into the cart.

They gathered other items and proceeded to the self-checkout where they had placed the $30 bow outside of the self-checkout, paid for most of the other items, except for a blue bag, and then left the store.

The individuals came back into the store sometime later on the same day and went to the sporting goods section where they selected a crossbow worth around $400.

The individuals then placed a price tag from the previous bow worth $30 onto the $400 crossbow. The two returned to the self-checkout registers and completed the transaction before leaving the store.

The two were arrested by Athens Police, we will release more information about the case as it becomes available to us.