Woman arrested for welfare fraud in Chemung County

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Barbara Jones was arrested by the Elmira Police Department following a welfare fraud investigation.

According to Elmira Police, the investigation found that Jones failed to correctly report billable daycare hours to the Chemung County Child Care Council, resulting in her allegedly receiving $5,247.42 in daycare subsidy benefits that she was not eligible to receive.

Jones was charged with Welfare Fraud 3rd Degree and Grand Larceny 3rd Degree which are class D Felonies.

The investigation was conducted by the Chemung County Department of Social Services Special Investigations Unit, the Elmira Police Department, and the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.