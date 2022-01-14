Woman arrested in Horseheads for cashing fraudulent checks; second person still at-large

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A Massachusetts woman was arrested by New York State Police for allegedly cashing fraudulent checks across Chemung County.

Dennis Jones

According to State Police, Liza Freiman was arrested after a short chase involving Chemung County Sheriff’s Deputies on Jan. 13. State Police say Freiman was in possession of a stolen driver’s license and checkbook and that she and a black male were cashing checks at various Elmira Savings Bank locations.

When bank officials recognized the suspects and the vehicle they notified the police, which led to the chase.

Freiman and the second suspect, identified as Dennis Jones, were allegedly using a rental car with a stolen license place and made off with $9,880.

State Police say Jones remains at large and that Freiman was arrested for grand larceny, possession of a forged instrument, and identity theft.

A mugshot was not made available for Freiman and anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts should contact State Police.