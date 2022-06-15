BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A woman from Rochester was arrested Tuesday following an incident where she allegedly used another person’s benefit card without authorization.

According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Sarah Clymo, 47, of Rochester, knowingly used another person’s benefit card in May of 2021. They say that Clymo’s use of the card resulted in the theft of services from the Department of Social Services for $525.38.

Clymo was charged with Misuse of Public Assistance, Misuse of Food Stamp Benefit Card, and Petit Larceny.

She was released on an appearance ticket to appear in the Bath Town Court at a later date.