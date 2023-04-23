BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — One woman has drowned in the Chemung River after a canoe capsized.

A 22-year-old woman from Prattsburgh, N.Y. died after becoming trapped under a canoe that was stuck to a downed tree. The woman was traveling with a group of young adults in canoes and kayaks when the canoe she was riding in with another young woman hit a tree and capsized. The other woman was able to free herself and swim to shore. Both women were wearing lifejackets.

State Troopers were called to the scene off Miracle Lane in Big Flats around 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 22. Troopers were unable to reach the stuck canoe due to its distance from the shoreline and the river conditions. Swift Water Rescue Teams from the Wellsburg and Southport Fire Departments were eventually able to dislodge the canoe from the tree and recover the victim.

The names of the victim and the other parties present have not been released at this time. The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, West Elmira Police Department, and the West Elmira, Golden Glow, and Big Flats Fire Departments assisted at the scene