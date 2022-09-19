BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Bath Police Department has released that the driver of the vehicle that crashed into a home in Bath over the weekend has died.

On September 17, 2022, the Bath Police Department, Bath Volunteer Fire Department, Bath Volunteer Ambulance Corps, and AMR responded to a car that had driven into a house on Geneva Street in the Village of Bath.

Police believe that the driver of the vehicle, Arisa Mangini (48) of Bath, was having a medical problem during the incident. She was extricated from the vehicle and taken to Ira Davenport Hospital with minor injuries.

According to Police, Mangini died unexpectedly later in the evening. Police said that an autopsy will be performed to determine her cause of death.