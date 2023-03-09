A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – A woman has died and her child was sent to the hospital in a crash with a delivery van in Wayland Wednesday morning.

New York State Police said that 27-year-old Kalie Moses was killed while she was driving on State Route 21 near Isaman Rd. around 11:27 a.m. on March 8. According to police, Moses was driving north and drifted off the shoulder.

By overcorrecting, Moses’ vehicle slid sideways across the lanes and into the driver’s side of a FedEx delivery van, according to NYSP. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Moses’ 5-year-old son and the driver of the van were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Wayland Village Police, Perkinsville Fire, Cohocton Fire, Cohocton Ambulance, Springway Ambulance, Livingston County ALS, and NYSDOT all responded to the crash, as well.