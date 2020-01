(WETM) – Earlier today, a pedestrian was rushed to the hospital after she was hit by a moving vehicle in Horseheads. The unexpected accident occurred on Center Street.

The driver of the car claimed that he did not notice the person walking across the street. After the woman was hit, she sought medical attention immediately.

She was then taken to the hospital with a neck brace but no major injuries were reported.

As of right now, it is currently unknown if any charges will be filed.