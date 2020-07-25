Woman in critical condition after stabbing in Dryden

DRYDEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Tompkins County Sherriff’s Deputies responded to a stabbing in the town of Dryden early Saturday morning.

At 5:54 a.m. Tompkins County Sherriff’s Deputies responded to the Hanshaw Village Mobile Home Park in the town of Dryden for a reported stabbing.

Upon arrival, deputies located a female subject with multiple stab wounds. Deputies rendered life-saving first aid to the female until Dryden Ambulance arrived. The female was flown to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse where she remains in critical condition.

During the initial investigation, the victim reported that she was stabbed by her live-in boyfriend prior to fleeing her home to seek help from a neighbor.

Upon arrival to the couple’s residence deputies determined that the male subject was still inside, however, he would not respond to requests to exit.

The Ithaca Special Weapons and Tactics and Critical Incident Negotiation teams were activated to assist in efforts to establish safe communication with the male subject. In short course, the male subject peacefully surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

The male subject was also found to have stab wounds. He was treated by Dryden Ambulance and then transported to Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa. for treatment.

Names are being withheld at this time, as the investigation is ongoing.

New York State Police, Cayuga Heights Police, Cornell Police, Ithaca Police and Dryden Ambulance assisted at the scene.