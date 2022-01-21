Woman indicted for aggravated DWI with child in the car

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — A woman has been indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury on multiple charges for crimes that occurred in June of 2021.

Shenane Rieco has been indicted on two counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated, as a felony, while a five-year-old child was inside of the vehicle.

Rieco, in the Town of Southport, on June 24, 2021, was operating a motor vehicle while being impaired by multiple drugs, such as amphetamine, methamphetamine, buprenorphine, and norbuprenorphine.

She was indicted on a third count of driving while ability was impaired by drugs, for driving in Horseheads while under the influence on the same day, and while using the same drugs listed above.