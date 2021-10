BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Carlie Penner was indicted by a Chemung County Grand Jury for allegedly driving while intoxicated with a young child in the car.

According to the indictment, on July 15, 2021, Penner was found to have a .14 blood alcohol content while driving on State Route 352 with a five-year-old child in the car.

In New York the legal BAC limit is .08 and an aggravated DWI BAC limit is .18.

Penner was indicted on one count of felony aggravated driving while intoxicated.