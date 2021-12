ERIN, N.Y. (WETM) — A Chemung County woman has been indicted by a Chemung County Grand Jury on three counts of drug charges.

Amber Herman, on or about July 5, 2021, in the Town of Erin, had been in possession of a variety of prescription medications where she intended to sell them.

Herman was in possession of clonazepam, oxycodone hydrochloride, and hydromorphone hydrochloride.

She has been indicted on three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree.