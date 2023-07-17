CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) — One woman was killed in an ATV crash in Canton Township over the weekend.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Jamie Crane, 23, of Falls, Pennsylvania, was traveling on a Polaris Sportsman 450 on Barnes Hill Road on Saturday evening. Her ATV left the roadway and struck a telephone pole on the eastbound side of the road around 6:53 p.m.

Police say Crane’s ATV came to a stop in the middle of the road shortly after striking the pole. Crane was found on the ground next to the pole. She succumbed to the injuries caused by the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.