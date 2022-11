ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A woman has pleaded guilty to drug possession in Elmira, stemming from an incident earlier this year.

The Chemung County Court said that Hailey Cadek pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance on Nov. 18, 2022. As a result, Cadek received a sentence of five years probation.

Cadek was indicted in March 2022 for having meth and Clonazepam in February.