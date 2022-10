ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – One woman is going to jail after pleading guilty to burglary for multiple break-ins in Elmira earlier this year.

Danielle McCormick pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree Burglary in August 2022, the DA’s Office said. On October 24, she was sentenced to a year in the Chemung County Jail.

Her indictment from this spring said that in April 2022 she entered two different sheds in Elmira with the intent to steal property.