Woman wanted for theft from Watkins Glen business

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Schuyler County are looking for a woman whole allegedly stole property from a local business on Thursday.

Desiree Burleson, 35, is wanted by the Watkins Glen Police Department. The Department said Burleson has an active arrest warrant out for Petit Larceny. The wanted person report stems from an incident on March 3, when police said Burleson allegedly stole property from a local business.

Police didn’t release any more information about the incident or the name of the business.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Burleson is asked to call the Watkins Glen Police Department at 607-535-7883.