Women’s March held in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Women across the country are taking up action today to fight for the right of choice when it comes to abortion.

That fight has led to marches in cities like Washington D.C., New York, Chicago, and even here in Elmira.

The event was hosted by the activist group, Women’s March, with this being the subgroup Women’s March Elmira.

The gathering took place around 10:00 a.m. at Wisner Park where women came with signs protesting Texas’ “Heartbeat Bill”, which limits a woman to a six-week time frame in order to get an abortion in the state of Texas.

The event allowed for anyone to go up and speak their mind about personal stories, problems they have with the laws being made, or anything to show their support for the people around them.

The bill, known as SB 8, does not provide exceptions to those that are victims of rape or incest so that six-week time frame is set for everyone.

Among other things, the law allows for private citizens to sue those helping anyone receive an abortion, those that receive an abortion after the six-week period could be sued for over $10,000 or more.

A similar march is set to happen in Corning’s Denison Park at 2:00 p.m.