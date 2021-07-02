Wood Road Bridge in Campbell closing for construction

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Wood Road Bridge over the Cohocton River between County Route 125 and Savona Campbell Road, in the Town of Campbell will be closing to all through traffic, according to the Steuben County Department of Public Works.

The closure will begin on or around July 6 and will last for approximately six weeks.

Plans call for the existing bridge deck to be removed and completely replaced with a new wooden deck.

There will not be an on-site detour. A detour using Savona-Campbell Road and County Route 333 will be posted in advance of the bridge replacement.