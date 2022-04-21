BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — A Woodhull man has been arrested after an altercation involving a child.

According to police, Andrew C. Hurd, 55, of Woodhull, was arrested by the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office after an investigation revealed that Hurd had allegedly struck an 11-year-old child several times in the face, resulting in pain and bruising.

This occurred during an argument on State Route 86, in the Town of the Big Flats. Hurd was charged with Assault in the 3rd Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, both Class A Misdemeanors.

Hurd was released on an appearance ticket and will appear in the Town of Big Flats Court at a later date.