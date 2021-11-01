Woodhull man arrested for neglecting animals, leaving them to die in Corning

WOODHULL, N.Y. (WETM) – A Woodhull man has been arrested after an investigation into reported dead animals left in Corning.

Brett Wilson, 26, was arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office on October 28 following reports of deceased animals that were left at an address on College Avenue in the Town of Corning.

Wilson allegedly abandoned and failed to properly feed two cats and a reptile inside the College Ave. residence, contributing to the animals’ deaths.

He was charged with Abandonment of a Disabled Animal and Neglect of an Impounded Animal. He was released to appear in the Town of Corning Court at a later date.

All the animals were removed from the property and taken to the Finger Lakes SPCA for proper disposal.

