Woodhull Raceway 2021 banquet set for Saturday, Oct. 2

WOODHULL, N.Y. (WETM) – The 2020 Woodhull Raceway Banquet, which flew under the radar because of COVID was such a huge success that second-year track owners, Terry and Niki Brewer will duplicate the event this season by once again hosting the annual affair right at the track.

“Even with an abbreviated schedule last season which included no fans allowed in the stands due to the pandemic we still put on a banquet for the drivers last year,” claimed the Brewer’s. “It was much easier to just put up a huge tent and do it right at the track where we had plenty of parking, restrooms, and kitchen facilities.”

The Woodhull Raceway 2021 Awards Banquet will be held at the facility on CR 102 with a social gathering at 11:00 a.m. followed by a buffet meal at noon catered by the Nik L Brew Restaurant of Canisteo, N.Y., with awards to immediately follow.

Tickets are priced very reasonably at $20/person with reservations accepted thru the tracks Facebook account. Payment for all tickets will be due upon arrival at the track on the day of the banquet.

With the success of last year’s Woodhull Raceway Awards Banquet and the potential threat of more NYS and Federal regulations coming in the next few months regarding indoor functions, masks, and vaccinations, the track management decided to mirror last year’s event, do it in early October when the weather is generally favorable and put the thing into the books before bad weather and any further mandates set in.

The top ten in all the 8 weekly classes will receive awards as well as any Rookie of the Year recipients where applicable.

Tickets are limited to the first 400 on a first come first serve basis and respectable attire is requested when attending the banquet.

Please contact Niki Brewer for more information through Facebook.