Woodhull Raceway’s annual first responders’ appreciation event

WOODHULL, NY (WETM) – Woodhull Raceway is hosting first responders at their annual event this Saturday, July, 10th, called Salute to Fire, EMS, and Law Enforcement Night.

The raceway is granting free admission to members of local fire and rescue squads, as well as EMS and law enforcement officials, with official IDs for proof. Along with the race, there will be police cars and fire trucks on display, as well as possible giveaways.

Fire and Rescue night is a tradition that began decades ago. Nikki Brewer, the owner of Woodhull Raceway, says this feels more important now more than ever.

“Young people can meet the local law officials and officers and get a chance to know them, rather than all the stuff that is on the news… you kind of get a feeling that law enforcement isn’t that respected… And they should be very respected,” said Brewer.

Brewer really appreciates everything that first responders do for the community. She says this is their way of giving back to them.

“We just really have to appreciate our emergency responders, because they are our frontline,” said Brewer.

The Canisteo Police Club, Hornell Police Club, Corning Police Benevolence Association, Deputies Association County of Steuben, as well as Hatfield Real Estate are sponsoring the Regular Show.

In 2020, Fire and Rescue night could not be held due to COVID regulations. Then, the event was supposed to happen in May 2021, but unfortunately, rainy weather prevented them from holding the event. There is a lot of build-up for this weekend’s event, and Brewer is just praying for a sunny Saturday.

Pit and grandstand gates will open at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and the first racing event will begin at 6:00 p.m.