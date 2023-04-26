WOODHULL, N.Y. (WETM) – A Woodhull woman has been accused of not properly caring for two dogs that were found at large.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office arrested Sara Truesdell, 38, on April 25, 2023 in connection to the investigation. The arrest report said that deputies got a call of “dogs running at large and in need of sustenance and care.”

Truesdell allegedly had two dogs and didn’t give them proper food or care, according to the sheriff’s office.

Truesdell was charged with Torturing/Not Feeding a Domestic Animal and was due back in court at a later date.

The Sheriff’s Office said the Finger Lakes SPCA and Woodhull Animal Control helped with the investigation. The sheriff also reminded the community to report any suspected animal abuse they might see, saying “animal cruelty is everyone’s business”.