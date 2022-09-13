RATHBONE, N.Y. (WETM) – A Steuben County man has been arrested and charged for attempted murder after a weekend shooting, according to New York State Police.

Justen Zeh, 28, of Woodhull, was arrested by NYSP on September 12 in the Village of Addison. According to to police, Zeh shot a gun in the direction of a Rathbone home around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, September 10.

Police were unable to find Zeh after the shooting. He then learned they were looking for him and turned himself in, NYSP said.

The police report said Zeh was charged with Attempted Murder. He is currently in the Steuben County Jail.