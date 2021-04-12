Woofs, Wags & Wiggles to go mobile

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Another business going mobile here in the Twin Tiers is Elmira-based Woofs, Wags, and Wiggles. The details regarding this new venture will be nailed down this week on the 15th but 18 News spoke with Owner Tara Radford on when we can expect to see this business hit the road.

“We plan on having our doggy bus up and running May first. All of the pertinent information like the zones we will be picking up and dropping off at, time frames, pricing, we are going to get together and finalize all of that on the 15th,” said Radford.

Stick with 18 News later this week, we will follow up with Tara on the 16th regarding the specifics of their new venture.