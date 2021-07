ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County SPCA, in conjunction with Elmira Downtown Development, will be holding Woofstock at Wisner Park.

According to the SPCA, the event will return on August 19 from 4-8 p.m. with music, food, beverages, and vendors. Part of the proceeds will benefit the animals at the Chemung County SPCA.

The first Woofstock was held in Wisner Park in 2019 after the cancelation of Woodstock 50 in Watkins Glen.