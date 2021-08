ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The annual, pet-friendly Woofstock returns to Wisner Park this afternoon.

The event runs from 4-8 p.m. and benefits the animals at the Chemung County SPCA.

There will be live music from Past & Present DJ Productions, vendors, raffles and food and drink.

The first Woofstock was held in Wisner Park in 2019 after the cancelation of Woodstock 50 in Watkins Glen.